City discusses purchase of equipment and removal of trees
March 8, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The regular meeting of the Lake Benton City Council was held Monday, March 5 at the Heritage Center/City Offices. The trustees discussed the purchase of the new John Deere mower/snowblower. The amount needed to purchase the equipment is $24,795. The city has $19,500 in CDs, which were established specifically for that purpose. The concern is that two of the CDs will need to be cashed in early, resulting in penalties and a loss to the city. After much discussion, the trustees decided to go ahead with cashing in the CDs and open a saving account specifically for Public Works Outlay to prevent this from happening in the future.
