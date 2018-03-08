City discusses purchase of equipment and removal of trees

By Shelly Finzen

The regular meet­ing of the Lake Benton City Council was held Monday, March 5 at the Heritage Center/City Offices. The trustees discussed the purchase of the new John Deere mower/snowblower. The amount needed to purchase the equipment is $24,795. The city has $19,500 in CDs, which were established specif­ically for that purpose. The concern is that two of the CDs will need to be cashed in early, resulting in penalties and a loss to the city. After much dis­cussion, the trustees de­cided to go ahead with cashing in the CDs and open a saving account specifically for Public Works Outlay to prevent this from happening in the future.

