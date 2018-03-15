Commissioners hear from various departments at meeting

By Tammy Mathison

During their Tuesday, March 6 meeting, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Sheriff Chad Meester re­garding the placement of a drug collection box, which is now lo­cated in the Sheriff’s office and obtained through the support of the Hendricks Hospital and paid for with a CVS grant.

Meester also spoke to the Board of Commissioners regard­ing the purchase of a Dodge Ram from Lockwood Motors in Mar­shall at the price of $28,125, and the upfitting and of the vehicle at the quoted price of $10,050.52. Both the purchase and upfitting were approved.

