Commissioners hear from various departments at meeting
March 15, 2018
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
During their Tuesday, March 6 meeting, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Sheriff Chad Meester regarding the placement of a drug collection box, which is now located in the Sheriff’s office and obtained through the support of the Hendricks Hospital and paid for with a CVS grant.
Meester also spoke to the Board of Commissioners regarding the purchase of a Dodge Ram from Lockwood Motors in Marshall at the price of $28,125, and the upfitting and of the vehicle at the quoted price of $10,050.52. Both the purchase and upfitting were approved.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.