Commissioners proclaim April 3 National Service Recognition Day



Michelle Baumhoefner and Roseanne Lasnetski spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners about volunteerism in Lincoln County.

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com



The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Lincoln County Aging and Volunteer Service Coordinator Roseanne Lasnetski and Michelle Baumhoefner, Executive Director of ACE of SW Minnesota (Advocate, Connect, Educate) who provided a copy of the Lincoln County ACE newsletter, and reported on the 2017 volunteerism statistics.

ACE of SW Minnesota includes seven counties—Lincoln, Lyon, Cottonwood, Murray, Nobles, Redwood and Rock. In 2017, there were a total of 2,361 active volunteers, with 276,180 volunteer hours reported. Lincoln County alone had 17 percent of those hours, with 47,242 hours reported from a total of 372 registered volunteers from 55 reporting stations. There were 42 of those volunteers under the age of 55. There were 47 new volunteers in 2017.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.