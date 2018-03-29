County Parks policy reviewed at County Commissioner meeting

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

Lincoln County Parks Man­ager Daryl Schlapkohl pre­sented an updated Park Policy for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to review. The policy included the seasonal camping site fees for Norwe­gian Creek and Picnic Point. The season is from Memorial weekend to Labor Day. If camp­ers come before or stay longer, there is an additional charge of $25 per day. Schlapkohl said there should be around 90 sea­sonal campers at Norwegian Creek, 12 at Picnic Point and two at Hole-in-the- Mountain Park. Schlap­kohl went on to say that $50 per year per camp­site of Norwegian Creek and Picnic Point is given to the Lake Associations. With 108 sites at Nor­wegian Creek, a total of $5,400 is collected, and with 30 sites at Picnic Point, $1,500 is collected.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.