County Parks policy reviewed at County Commissioner meeting
By Tammy Mathison
Lincoln County Parks Manager Daryl Schlapkohl presented an updated Park Policy for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to review. The policy included the seasonal camping site fees for Norwegian Creek and Picnic Point. The season is from Memorial weekend to Labor Day. If campers come before or stay longer, there is an additional charge of $25 per day. Schlapkohl said there should be around 90 seasonal campers at Norwegian Creek, 12 at Picnic Point and two at Hole-in-the- Mountain Park. Schlapkohl went on to say that $50 per year per campsite of Norwegian Creek and Picnic Point is given to the Lake Associations. With 108 sites at Norwegian Creek, a total of $5,400 is collected, and with 30 sites at Picnic Point, $1,500 is collected.
