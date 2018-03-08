Curtis Meyer
Jan. 15, 1938 – Jan. 26, 2018
Curtis L. Meyer, age 80 of Cottage Grove, went to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 26.
Memorial service was Saturday, Feb. 17 at East Emmanuel Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
Curtis had retired from 3M Electrical Products Division as a Technical Service and Application Specialist after 34 years in 1996. He traveled extensively internationally solving problems for 3M customers. He was a Deacon and Elder in his church, East Immanuel Lutheran of St. Paul, for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife Enid of 57 years; daughters Elise (David Byerly) and Annette (Hector Guerrero); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Hansen and brother Warren Meyer; many other relatives and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Leona of Lake Benton, brother Donald Meyer, and his son Eric Curtis.