Curtis Meyer

Jan. 15, 1938 – Jan. 26, 2018

Curtis L. Meyer, age 80 of Cottage Grove, went to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 26.

Memorial service was Saturday, Feb. 17 at East Emmanuel Lutheran Church in St. Paul.

Curtis had retired from 3M Electrical Products Division as a Technical Service and Application Specialist after 34 years in 1996. He traveled exten­sively internationally solv­ing problems for 3M cus­tomers. He was a Deacon and Elder in his church, East Immanuel Lutheran of St. Paul, for many years.

He is survived by his lov­ing wife Enid of 57 years; daughters Elise (David By­erly) and Annette (Hector Guerrero); five grandchil­dren and four great-grand­children; sister Shirley Hansen and brother War­ren Meyer; many other relatives and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Leona of Lake Benton, brother Donald Meyer, and his son Eric Curtis.