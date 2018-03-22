Deane Sagmoe

Oct. 16, 1941- March 14, 2018

Deane “Bucky” Sag­moe, age 76 of Hendricks, passed away Wednesday, March 14 at the Hendricks Hospital. Funeral service was 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18 at Faith Lu­theran Brethren Church in Hendricks. Burial was in the Hendricks City Cem­etery. Visitation was Sun­day, one hour prior to the service at the church. The Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks was entrusted with the ar­rangements.

Deane “Bucky” Sagmoe was born Oct. 16, 1941 to Kenneth and Fern (Chris­tensen) Sagmoe in Brook­ings County, South Dakota. Bucky was united in mar­riage to Beatta Olson on Sept. 14, 1968. He was elected Lincoln County Auditor in 1973, where he served for over 25 years. After retiring, he served two terms as County Com­missioner from 2000 to 2008.

He is survived by his wife Beatta Sagmoe of Hendricks; daughters Heidi (Darren) Swenson and Jodi Sagmoe of Hen­dricks and Missy Sagmoe of Brookings, South Dako­ta; grandson Henry Dean; and sister Donna (Jerry) Kluess of Brookings, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by parents Ken­neth and Fern Sagmoe and brother Duane“Pike” (Jean) Sagmoe.