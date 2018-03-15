E-LB basketball players named to DVC all-conference teams
March 15, 2018
Matthew Nibbe, Grant DeRuyter and Taryn Krog were named to the 2018 boys Dakota Valley Conference basketball teams.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Although neither team progressed beyond the Region 4 playoff games, the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks and Lady Elks produced strong players who were recently named to the Dakota Valley Conference (DVC) All-Conference teams.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Samantha Schindler, Callie Otkin, and Rachel Colgrove were named to the 2018 girls Dakota Valley Conference basketball teams.