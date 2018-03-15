E-LB basketball players named to DVC all-conference teams

March 15, 2018

BBB DVC Conference team
Matthew Nibbe, Grant DeRuyter and Taryn Krog were named to the 2018 boys Dakota Valley Conference basketball teams.

By Shelly Finzen
Although neither team progressed beyond the Region 4 playoff games, the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks and Lady Elks produced strong players who were recently named to the Dakota Valley Conference (DVC) All-Conference teams.

gbb dvc IMG_20180309_101701612
Samantha Schindler, Callie Otkin, and Rachel Colgrove were named to the 2018 girls Dakota Valley Conference basketball teams.

