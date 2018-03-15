E-LB basketball players named to DVC all-conference teams



Matthew Nibbe, Grant DeRuyter and Taryn Krog were named to the 2018 boys Dakota Valley Conference basketball teams.

By Shelly Finzen

Although neither team progressed beyond the Region 4 playoff games, the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks and Lady Elks produced strong players who were recently named to the Dakota Valley Conference (DVC) All-Conference teams.

Samantha Schindler, Callie Otkin, and Rachel Colgrove were named to the 2018 girls Dakota Valley Conference basketball teams.