Elks go home after second round of the playoffs
March 8, 2018
Matthew Nibbe put an impressive 31 points on the scoreboard during the first round tournament game.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks faced the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles in the first round of the Region 4 playoff tournament on Monday, Feb 26. The Elks walked away winners, defeating the Eagles 56-53.
Matthew Nibbe led the Elk scoring, putting up an impressive 31 points. Nibbe put five 2-pointers and six 3-pointers through the hoop, as well as three free throws…
