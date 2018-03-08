Elks go home after second round of the playoffs



Matthew Nibbe put an impressive 31 points on the scoreboard during the first round tournament game.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Elks faced the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles in the first round of the Re­gion 4 playoff tournament on Monday, Feb 26. The Elks walked away win­ners, defeating the Eagles 56-53.

Matthew Nibbe led the Elk scoring, putting up an impressive 31 points. Nibbe put five 2-pointers and six 3-pointers through the hoop, as well as three free throws…

