Elkton students going on mission trip to Belize
March 22, 2018
Samantha Schindler and Abygail Landsman, seniors at Elkton-Lake Benton High School.
Abygail Landsman and Samantha Schindler are going on a mission trip to Belize, Central America, June 8-16 this upcoming summer of 2018. A mission trip is not a vacation like some may think. A mission trip is exactly what it sounds like—a trip that has a specific mission, which is to spread the word and love of God.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off