Fastpitch softball camp in Lake Benton set for April
March 15, 2018
A fastpitch softball camp will be held in Lake Benton on April 15. The camp is open to girls from 3rd grade through 12th grade.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
DeZeeuw Field in LakeBenton will be the site of a softball camp on April 15. The camp will be divided into two sessions—pitching and defense/offense. Sessions can be taken individually or as an all-day event.
Topics in the pitching session will include routine, mechanics, velocity, leadership in the circle, best pitch, and change-up. Pitchers are asked to provide their own adult catchers.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Sports | Comments Off