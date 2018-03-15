Fastpitch softball camp in Lake Benton set for April



A fastpitch softball camp will be held in Lake Benton on April 15. The camp is open to girls from 3rd grade through 12th grade.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

DeZeeuw Field in LakeBenton will be the site of a softball camp on April 15. The camp will be divided into two sessions—pitch­ing and defense/offense. Sessions can be taken in­dividually or as an all-day event.

Topics in the pitching session will include rou­tine, mechanics, velocity, leadership in the circle, best pitch, and change-up. Pitchers are asked to pro­vide their own adult catch­ers.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.