Dec. 9, 1930 – Feb. 25, 2018

Memorial service for Faye Meyer, age 87 of Lake Benton, was Satur­day, March 3, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visita­tion was Friday, 5-7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment was in Diamond Lake Cemetery in rural Lake Benton. Faye passed away Sunday, Feb. 25 at Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler. Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Fu­neral Home, Utoft-Johans­en Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line at www.hartquist­funeral.com.

Faye Frances Meyer was born Dec. 9, 1930 to Art and Nell (Raine) Salzman in Tyler. Faye grew up on the family farm in Diamond Lake Township north of Lake Benton. She was bap­tized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Faye grad­uated from Lake Benton High School in 1948.

Following her education, she was united in marriage to E. Marvin Meyer on April 30, 1949. Their union was blessed with five children and 53 years together. The couple lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for one year, where Marvin worked for Old Home Bakery and Faye worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. In 1951 they moved to the family farm. Her primary job for many years was raising her five children, teaching them life skills to become independent with a strong work ethic. There were never idle hands. In 1979 they built a home on Highway 75 north of Lake Benton. Faye enjoyed working various jobs in the area. This included serving as a dietary cook at Divine Providence Hos­pital in Ivanhoe, volunteer driver for Lincoln County Transit, and Avon sales. In 2001 they moved into Lake Benton.

Marvin passed away on June 5, 2002. Following a fractured hip from a re­cent fall, Faye entered the care of Avera Sunrise Man­or Nursing Home in Tyler. She passed away there peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the age of 87 years.

Faye was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton and had served in the GLCW and Diamond Lake Cemetery Board for many years. Faye enjoyed baking, gar­dening, maintaining a well-kept yard, and bird watching. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.

Faye is lovingly re­membered by her four children— Jill (and Paul) Borresen of Tyler, Connie (and Brent) Bressler of Lake Benton, Terry (and Anthony) Savas of El Do­rado Hills, California, and Rick Meyer (and Deb Fre­dricks) of Ihlen; ten grand­children—Chet Borresen, Troy (Brooke) Borresen, Chris (Cara) Bressler, Car­rie (Ryan) Forster, Chad Tittle, Rachel Savas, Nik­kos Savas, Jessica Meyer, Joshua Meyer, and Joanna (Matt) Hess; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Gene (Lorraine) Salzman of Fairbanks, Alaska; niec­es, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Meyer, son Douglas Meyer, and sisters Gladys Mann and Ione Anderson.

Blessed and eternal be her memory.