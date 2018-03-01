Memorial service for Faye Meyer, age 87 of Lake Benton, will be Saturday, March 3, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation is Friday, 5-7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran. Interment will be at Diamond Lake Ceme­tery in rural Lake Benton.

Faye died Sunday, Feb. 25 at Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line at www.hartquist­funeral.com.

Faye is survived by her four children—Jill (Paul) Borresen of Tyler, Connie (Brent) Bressler of Lake Benton, Terry (Anthony) Savas of El Dorado Hills, California, and Rick Meyer (Deb Fredricks) of Ihlen; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene (Lorraine) Salzman of Fairbanks, Alaska; nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Mey­er; son Douglas Meyer; and sisters Gladys Mann and Ione Anderson.

Filed under Obituaries Comments Off