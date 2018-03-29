Five girls in Elkton-Lake Benton FCA’s All-Star Games



Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Star Sunday was held in Elkton, South Dakota on March 25. Five girls from Elkton-Lake Benton participated in the Girls Senior Game, along with girls from Hendricks, Colman-Egan, Deubrook, Flandreau, and Sioux Valley. The teams were coached by members of the SDSU Jackrabbit FCA. The E-LB Participants are Callie Otkin and Marie Robbins – third and fourth from left in front, and Samantha Schindler, Karlie Christensen and Rachel Colgrove – third, fourth and fifth from left in the middle row.

By Grizzly Sportswrit­ers

The 22nd Area All- Star Games were held in Elkton, South Dakota on March 25. The annual games are sponsored by the Elkton-Lake Benton Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The days’ events includ­ed a Coaches Game, Girls Senior Game, Boys Senior Game, Slam Dunk Contest, the Dakota Sports 3-Point Shootout, as well as draw­ings, prizes, music and competitions for the fans.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.