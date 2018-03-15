Heavy snows closed schools, businesses last week

By Shelly Finzen

March in southwest Min­nesota came in like a lion, with thunderstorms and heavy snows all within a week’s time. According to a report from the National Weather Service, a line of thunderstorms developed east of the James River Val­ley into northwest Iowa on Monday, March 5. Snow de­veloped later in the morn­ing and continued through Tuesday, March 6 and sev­eral incidences of thunder snow occurred during the early part of the storm.

Reported snowfall amounts for the region included 10.6 inches in Minneota, 10 inches in Sioux Falls, five inches in Ivanhoe, six inches in Pip­estone and 4.5 inches in Brookings, South Dakota.

