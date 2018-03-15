Heavy snows closed schools, businesses last week
March 15, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
March in southwest Minnesota came in like a lion, with thunderstorms and heavy snows all within a week’s time. According to a report from the National Weather Service, a line of thunderstorms developed east of the James River Valley into northwest Iowa on Monday, March 5. Snow developed later in the morning and continued through Tuesday, March 6 and several incidences of thunder snow occurred during the early part of the storm.
Reported snowfall amounts for the region included 10.6 inches in Minneota, 10 inches in Sioux Falls, five inches in Ivanhoe, six inches in Pipestone and 4.5 inches in Brookings, South Dakota.
