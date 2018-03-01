Heavy snows reach southwest Minnesota
March 1, 2018
The heavy equipment was pulled out to remove snow from city streets after two storms left inches of snow in their wakes.
By Shelly Finzen
Heavy winter snows have finally come to southwest Minnesota, with less than a month left of the winter season. Snowstorms across Lincoln County left snowfall amounts ranging from six inches up to nine inches from the two storms.
Heavy snow fell throughout the afternoon and evening of Thursday, Feb. 22, resulting in a late start for Hendricks, Lake Benton, and RTR schools on Friday morning…
