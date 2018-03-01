Heritage Four will join voices once again in March at Methodist Church
March 1, 2018
The Heritage Four will perform a reunion concert at the United Methodist Church of Lake Benton in March.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
In 1982, a group of musically talented men joined together to perform gospel songs for Heritage Sunday at the United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Harold Brown, Adrian Little, Dan Castor and Bob Worth became The Heritage Four. What was originally supposed to be a one-time performance quickly became a legacy for the group.
According to Bob Worth, The Heritage Four was the brainchild of Harold Brown. In a 2016 interview, Worth explained that Brown “liked gospel quartets, so we just decided to try it.”…
