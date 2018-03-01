Heritage Four will join voices once again in March at Methodist Church



The Heritage Four will perform a reunion concert at the United Methodist Church of Lake Benton in March.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

In 1982, a group of musically talented men joined together to perform gospel songs for Heri­tage Sunday at the United Meth­odist Church in Lake Benton. Harold Brown, Adrian Little, Dan Castor and Bob Worth be­came The Heritage Four. What was originally supposed to be a one-time performance quickly became a legacy for the group.

According to Bob Worth, The Heritage Four was the brain­child of Harold Brown. In a 2016 interview, Worth explained that Brown “liked gospel quartets, so we just decided to try it.”…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.