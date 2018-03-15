Jump Rope for Heart comes to Lake Benton School
March 15, 2018
Eden Hach shows “Charger” to the school as Jump Rope for Heart presenter Julie Boerhave explains the prizes to the teachers and students. Students earn monster keychains as they reach fundraising milestones.
By Shelly Finzen
The students at Lake Benton Elementary School are participating in the Jump Rope for Heart program this week. Brian Malady, the physical education teacher, organized the event. Students will learn heart-healthy habits and practice jumping rope while raising funds that will go toward research into heart disorders and diseases.
