Jump Rope for Heart comes to Lake Benton School



Eden Hach shows “Charger” to the school as Jump Rope for Heart presenter Julie Boerhave explains the prizes to the teachers and students. Students earn monster keychains as they reach fundraising milestones.

By Shelly Finzen

The students at Lake Benton Elementary School are participat­ing in the Jump Rope for Heart program this week. Brian Malady, the physical education teacher, orga­nized the event. Students will learn heart-healthy habits and practice jump­ing rope while raising funds that will go toward research into heart disor­ders and diseases.

