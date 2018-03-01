Lady Elks fall to Blackhawks in Region 4 playoff game
March 1, 2018
Callie Otkin reached a career milestone of scoring 1,000 points during the 2017-18 basketball season. The Lady Elks finished their basketball season last Monday, Feb. 19 in a defeat by the Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Blackhawks, 47-22.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks played in the first round of the Region 4 Class B girls’ basketball playoffs on Monday, Feb. 19. The ladies, seeded fourth in the region, were defeated by the Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Blackhawks, 47-22.
Samantha Schindler topped the team scoring, putting up seven points from two 2-point shots and three free throws…
Samantha Schindler topped the team scoring, putting up seven points from two 2-point shots and three free throws…