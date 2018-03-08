Lake Benton School and community leaders celebrate Dr. Seuss



Above: Lake Benton Elementary School students and staff celebrated Dr. Seuss Day by dressing up as their favorite book characters. Favorites included Minnie Mouse, The Grinch, The Cat in the Hat, and The Man in the Yellow Hat.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Theodore Seuss Geisel, otherwise known as the beloved Dr. Seuss, made reading fun for millions of children around the world. Lake Benton Elementary School celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday by holding “Dress as your favorite book character day.” Lake Benton community leaders also partnered with the school, reading to the classes. The events took place last Friday, March 2.

Several students, teachers, and staff dressed as book characters for the day. Laura Ingalls Wilder, Hogwarts students, the Grinch, and the Cat in the Hat were all seen in the school. Everyone enjoyed celebrating reading in a fun way.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Community leaders read Dr. Seuss stories to the classes and answered questions or talked about reading. Readers included Tony Schwing, Dave Enke, Treava Lundberg, Janine Bunjer, Dave Furno and Tony Sievert. Not pictured, but also reading, was Rich Riley.