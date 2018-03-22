Lake Benton students and teachers take a stand against violence in schools



Some of the Lake Benton Elementary School students and teachers participated in a walkout on March 14 in honor of those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last month.

By Shelly Finzen

On Wednesday, March 14, thousands of students and school staff across the United States united in a stand against violence in schools. They walked out of schools, or at least out of classes, in memory of the people who lost their lives in the recent Florida school shooting. LakeBentonSchool was one of those participating. I had the chance to ask fourth grade teacher Sandy Carpenter what the walkout meant. This is her response.

“All of my life, school has been one of the most important places in my life. I loved going to school. I loved learning. I loved being with my friends and having fun. Were there issues such as bul­lying, cliques, growing up, and other negatives that invaded that happiness? Certainly! Although I am old(er) now, my passion for school has never changed. I still love going to school, learning from my students, being with my peers… and having fun.

