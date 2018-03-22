Lawrence VanDeVere
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence “Larry” VanDeVere, age 72 of Lake Benton, will be Thursday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. Visitation is Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Chapel in Tyler. Burial will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
He died Monday, March 19 at Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall.
Arrangements are with Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.
Lawrence “Larry” Dean VanDeVere was born March 14, 1946 to Edward and Florence (Kaiser) VanDeVere in Lake Benton. He was baptized at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lak Benton. He grew up in the Minnesota communities of Cottonwood, Lynd, Marshall, and later Lake Benton. He made his home in Lake Benton and worked in construction of cement silos. He later became a refrigeration mechanic and worked for Carlson Stewart and Schwan’s Company.
Larry recently endured a stroke and entered the care of Avera Morningside Heights Nursing Home in Marshall, where on Monday, March 19 he died five days after his 72nd birthday.
Larry enjoyed hunting, trapping, and shooting pistols and black powder rifles. He enjoyed wrenching on anything with motors—Maytag motors, steam engines, tractors, fixing lanterns, etc. Larry will be remembered as a fun grandpa and uncle who really enjoyed playing and making memories with the kids.
Larry is lovingly remembered by his children— Gregory (and Kimberly) Seaton of Garvin and Debra Seaton of Alexandria; grandchildren Zachary, Taylor, Tristan, Tucker, Joshua and Jordan; great-grandchildren Wyatt, Avery, Piper and Emma; brother Michael “Mic” (and Kathi) VanDeVere of Tyler; sisters Joanne (Fran) Sturm of Minneota and Pat Gross of Portland, Oregon; and nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Enis.
Blessed and eternal be his memory.