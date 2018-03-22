Lawrence VanDeVere

March 14, 1946-March 19, 2018

Memorial Mass of Chris­tian Burial for Lawrence “Larry” VanDeVere, age 72 of Lake Benton, will be Thursday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. at St. Genevieve Cath­olic Church in Lake Ben­ton. Visitation is Wednes­day, 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Cha­pel in Tyler. Burial will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

He died Monday, March 19 at Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall.

Arrangements are with Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Lawrence “Larry” Dean VanDeVere was born March 14, 1946 to Edward and Florence (Kaiser) VanDeVere in Lake Ben­ton. He was baptized at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lak Benton. He grew up in the Minnesota com­munities of Cottonwood, Lynd, Marshall, and later Lake Benton. He made his home in Lake Benton and worked in construc­tion of cement silos. He later became a refrigera­tion mechanic and worked for Carlson Stewart and Schwan’s Company.

Larry recently endured a stroke and entered the care of Avera Morningside Heights Nursing Home in Marshall, where on Mon­day, March 19 he died five days after his 72nd birth­day.

Larry enjoyed hunting, trapping, and shooting pistols and black powder rifles. He enjoyed wrench­ing on anything with motors—Maytag motors, steam engines, tractors, fixing lanterns, etc. Larry will be remembered as a fun grandpa and uncle who really enjoyed play­ing and making memories with the kids.

Larry is lovingly remem­bered by his children— Gregory (and Kimberly) Seaton of Garvin and Debra Seaton of Alexan­dria; grandchildren Zach­ary, Taylor, Tristan, Tucker, Joshua and Jordan; great-grandchildren Wyatt, Avery, Piper and Emma; brother Michael “Mic” (and Kathi) VanDeVere of Tyler; sisters Joanne (Fran) Sturm of Minneota and Pat Gross of Portland, Oregon; and nieces, neph­ews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Enis.

Blessed and eternal be his memory.