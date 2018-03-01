LBVE celebrates I Love To Read Month



Students, their families, and community members were invited to celebrate reading at Family Reading Night at Lake Benton Elementary School last Thursday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Vol­unteers for Education (LBVE) encourage learn­ing beyond the classroom using fun and engaging methods. In honor of I Love to Read Month, the LBVE sponsored a Fami­ly Reading Night event at Lake Benton Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 22. Approximately 70 students, their families, and community mem­bers gathered for food, games, prizes, and best of all, reading.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.