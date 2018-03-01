LBVE celebrates I Love To Read Month
March 1, 2018
Students, their families, and community members were invited to celebrate reading at Family Reading Night at Lake Benton Elementary School last Thursday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE) encourage learning beyond the classroom using fun and engaging methods. In honor of I Love to Read Month, the LBVE sponsored a Family Reading Night event at Lake Benton Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 22. Approximately 70 students, their families, and community members gathered for food, games, prizes, and best of all, reading.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off