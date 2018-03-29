Local community members given good news at antique appraisal event
March 29, 2018
The 1920s vase pictured features a relief of mythological scenes created by dots of resin.
By Shelly Finzen
Mark Moran, expert antique appraiser and author of 27 books on antiques, was at the Lake Benton Public Library last Tuesday, March 20 to appraise around 40 antiques for members of the community and surrounding area.
Moran spoke not only about the value of the pieces he appraised, but also about the history of many of the pieces. Using a website and his vast knowledge, Moran was able to talk about most of the pieces presented to him.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off