Dec. 29, 1925-March 11, 2018

Memorial service for Marjory Eich, age 92 of Lake Benton, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 at Hartquist Funeral Home, Lake Benton Funeral Chapel. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Marge died Sunday, March 11 at the Hendricks Hospital in Hendricks. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Marjory “Marge” Eich was born Dec. 29, 1925 to Sam and Bernice (DeWitt) Kuiper in Sheldon, Iowa. She grew up in Sanborn, Iowa and graduated from Sanborn High School in 1944. Following her education she worked at the hardware store in Sheldon. Marge married Alvin Eich on April 5, 1945 in Dakota City, Nebraska. Their union was blessed with five children and 62 years of life together. In 1951, they moved to a farm north of Lake Benton. In 1955 they moved to California, where Marge played an active role in their construction company. In 1966 they returned to the farm and farming in Minnesota. They retired from farming in 1974 and moved into Lake Benton. Marge worked as a cook at the Edgewood and Lighthouse restaurant, and later owned and operated the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse in Hatfield. In 1997 they moved to the Benton Valley Manor. Alvin died July 15, 2007. Following a recent fall, Marge entered the care of Hendricks Hospital. where she died on Sunday, March 11 at the age of 92 years.

Marge enjoyed cooking, and her many nieces and nephews will attest to her gift of food and hospitality. She also enjoyed crosswords, playing cards, and especially time spent with her family.

Marge is lovingly remembered by her children— Karen (and Alan) Johansen of Currie, Sandee (and Robert) Walker of Anderson, Tennessee, Kelly (and Kristi) Eich of Brookings, South Dakota, Lea Lory of Lake Benton, and Jodee (and Tim) Fodstad of Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-granddaughters; a brother, Duane (and Rose) Kuiper of Anchorage, Alaska; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin; her parents, Sam and Bernice; granddaughter Keri Wallenstein; two grandsons, Brad Walker and Jamie Eich; and twin great-granddaughters; brothers, Marvin “Happ” Kuiper, Jim Kuiper, and Don Kuiper; and sisters, Joan Cook and Marlyn Ehlringer.

Blessed be her memory.