Math Night will be held Thursday evening at Lake Benton School



Isaiah Olson was one of the lucky students to put a pie in Principal Dale Weegman’s face at last year’s Family Math Night event. This year’s event will end with a sweet surprise for one of the lucky participants.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE) know how important math skills are for success in life. They are hosting Family Math Night at Lake Benton Elementary School tomorrow, March 15, to celebrate Pi Day and help get kids excited about math, in school and out.

According to the 2007 Minnesota Academic Standards, “The Minnesota Academic Standards in Mathematics set the expectations for achievement in mathematics for K-12 students in Minnesota. This document is grounded in the belief that all students can and should be mathematically proficient.” An example standard for a first grade student is “Count, with and without objects, forward and backward from any given number up to 120.” Playing games can build math skills in a fun way.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.