Aug. 20, 1935 – Feb. 4, 2018

Memorial services for Nancy Christensen, age 82 of Tyler, formerly of Lake Benton, will be Fri­day, March 23, 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will be Friday, 1:30-3 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Hill Cem­etery in Lake Benton.

She died Sunday, Feb. 4 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are with Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Nancy Ann Christensen was born Aug. 20, 1935 to George and Marie (Spring­er) Lorenzen in Lake Ben­ton. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lu­theran Church in Lake Ben­ton, where her Mom was the church organist. Nancy worked at her father’s cafe and continued there after graduating from Lake Ben­ton High School.

On April 13, 1954 Nancy was united in marriage to Arthur Christensen. Their union was blessed with four daughters and 41 years of life together. The family moved around as Arthur served in the U.S. Air Force, for a time in France and Spain, leaving the family to serve in the Vietnam War, then state­side in California, Illinois and South Dakota. Upon re­tiring in 1976, they moved back to Lake Benton.

Nancy was an avid read­er, so it was a great fit as she began working part-time at the Lake Benton Library in 1993. After her husband Arthur died in 1995, Nancy worked there full-time until she retired. Dementia/Alzheimer’s unfortunately became Nancy’s end battle. In July 2013, unable to stay at home, Nancy entered the care of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler, where on Sunday, Feb. 4 she died at the age of 82, surrounded by family.

Nancy enjoyed her fam­ily, especially opportuni­ties to spend time with her sister and parents after being away for over 20 years with her husband’s military career. Her life during the military years was as a devoted wife and homemaker, organizing and resettling the fam­ily every one or two years. Besides her avid love of reading, she enjoyed cro­chet, crossword puzzles, gardening and painting. As an animal lover, Nancy es­pecially loved her cats.

Nancy is lovingly re­membered by her daugh­ters—Debra (Ralph) Viera of Owatonna, Dawn (Gene) Cook of Loda, Illinois, De­nise (Michael) Koch of Lake Benton, and Dayle (Jon) Thomas of Searcy, Arkansas; 17 grandchil­dren, 42 great-grandchil­dren, and two great-great-grandchildren; her sister Karen (Dennis) Anderson of Crystal; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur and her parents George and Marie Lorenzen.