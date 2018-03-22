Opera House opened their season with Broadway Meets Lake Benton



Pictured from left—Anika Finzen of Pipestone, Emma Kampmann of Elkton, South Dakota, and Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton performing in Saturday’s show at the Opera House.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Opera House opened their 2018 production season last Saturday, March 17 with their annual Broad­way Meets Lake Benton shows. Two shows featuring 26 acts were performed for delighted audiences. The shows featured performers from age two years and up from several area com­munities…

Pictured from left— Gabby Thooft of Tyler, Eric Fish of Lake Benton and Graham Dinnel of Lake Benton were among the performers for Broadway Meets Lake Benton.