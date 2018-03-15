Opera House season opens Saturday
Pictured from left— Eric Fish, Alexis Christensen and Graham Dinnel, all of Lake Benton, will be among the performers this weekend in Broadway Meets Lake Benton at the Lake Benton Opera House.
By Mark Wilmes
For the 13th consecutive year, the Lake Benton Opera House will open its new season with Broadway Meets Lake Benton, as a cast of over two dozen performers take the stage on Saturday, March 17. The show was originally created by the Opera House board in 2007 as an economical way to start the season after years of hiring outside acts to come in and perform. Since that time, the show has become a favorite for area performers who have the opportunity to pick their favorite Broadway songs, often from shows that may never make it into the Opera House season.
This year’s show will feature songs from older shows like “Fiddler on the Roof” and “My Fair Lady” and newer productions like “Kinky Boots” and the megahit “Dear Evan Hansen.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.