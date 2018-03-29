Resignations accepted and school calendar approved at board meeting

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting last Wednesday, March 21. Sev­eral important items of business were on the agenda.

Cliff Carmody of the SW/WC Service Cooperative was on hand to talk to the board about the services they provide, the need for expansion of their services and facilities, and to request that the board approve a resolution requesting the State of Minne­sota fully fund the Co-op. During the meeting, the board discussed and approved the resolution. In addition to the resolution from the Co-op, resolutions from MFDA requesting that the State of Minnesota fully fund special education services and that the federal government fully fund special education were intro­duced and approved. According to federal ordinances, public schools must provide special education services to their stu­dents. However, according to Su­perintendent Ann Wendorff, the current combined percentage that the governments reimburse schools for special education services is only 52 percent, and the payments are reimbursed to schools approximately two years after the services are provided.

