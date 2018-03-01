Roggenbuck presents information on Emerald Ash Borer at city council meeting



Photo courtesy of David Cappaert, Bugwood.org

Jim Roggenbuck, Lake Benton’s appointed Tree Inspector, advised the council that up to 15 ash trees may need to be removed from city property to prevent infestation by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting at the Heritage Center/City Of­fice on Tuesday, Feb. 20. In the absence of Mayor Bob Worth, Vice-chair Rosie DeZeeuw led the meeting.

During the meeting, Tree In­spector Jim Roggenbuck was on hand to present information about the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. According to Roggenbuck the beetle attacks all varieties of ash trees, taking from two to four years to kill a tree. “By the time you see the damage, it’s too late,” Roggenbuck noted…

