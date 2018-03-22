The eagles have landed in Lincoln County
A bald eagle was seen east of Lake Benton along Highway 14 last week by Brenda Olsen and she was able to snap a photo of it.
By Shelly Finzen
Many in Lincoln County have noticed that some of the migratory neighbors have returned. The Canadian geese are honking up a storm in the early mornings and the robins have been spotted. However, some of the most striking sights are the bald eagles. Here is the low-down on these majestic fliers.
One local recently reported that they saw a bald eagle eating a deer carcass with some giant crows…
