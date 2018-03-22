The eagles have landed in Lincoln County



A bald eagle was seen east of Lake Benton along Highway 14 last week by Brenda Olsen and she was able to snap a photo of it.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Many in Lincoln County have noticed that some of the migratory neighbors have returned. The Cana­dian geese are honking up a storm in the early morn­ings and the robins have been spotted. However, some of the most striking sights are the bald eagles. Here is the low-down on these majestic fliers.

One local recently re­ported that they saw a bald eagle eating a deer carcass with some giant crows…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.