Tim O’Leary named United Way Volunteer of the Year



The O’Leary family, left to right— Stacey, Shae, Tim and Teigyn.

Tim O’Leary of Tyler was named the United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) Volunteer of the Year. This award is presented to an individual who demonstrates sup­port, leadership, volunteer­ism and enthusiasm for the United Way each year. This special award is based on nominations from United Way colleagues. Volunteer of the Year is awarded to an individual who has been a dedicated, long-term Unit­ed Way volunteer commit­ted to helping the organiza­tion achieve its mission.

O’Leary brings a unique viewpoint to his role on the United Way board…

