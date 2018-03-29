Tim O’Leary named United Way Volunteer of the Year
March 29, 2018
The O’Leary family, left to right— Stacey, Shae, Tim and Teigyn.
Tim O’Leary of Tyler was named the United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) Volunteer of the Year. This award is presented to an individual who demonstrates support, leadership, volunteerism and enthusiasm for the United Way each year. This special award is based on nominations from United Way colleagues. Volunteer of the Year is awarded to an individual who has been a dedicated, long-term United Way volunteer committed to helping the organization achieve its mission.
O’Leary brings a unique viewpoint to his role on the United Way board…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off