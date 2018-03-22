Two generations benefiting from each other at Senior Dining
The Lake Benton second and third graders performed for the Senior Dining program during the March $2 Meal Day.
By Shelly Finzen
Research shows that blending generations in events and programs is a benefit to everyone. According to research by Stanford University, relationships between senior citizens and young children are beneficial to everyone involved. “Such relationships are important for society,” the researchers say, “They can help ensure that children and teens receive the kind of attention and mentoring they often lack, especially among the most vulnerable populations. These relationships also offer older adults opportunities to learn about new technology and trends, and experience the excitement of seeing the world through a younger perspective.”
The Lake Benton Senior Dining program and Lake Benton Elementary School recently joined together with an event that benefited both generations..
