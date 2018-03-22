Two generations benefiting from each other at Senior Dining



The Lake Benton second and third graders performed for the Senior Dining program during the March $2 Meal Day.

By Shelly Finzen

Research shows that blending generations in events and programs is a benefit to everyone. Ac­cording to research by Stanford University, rela­tionships between senior citizens and young chil­dren are beneficial to ev­eryone involved. “Such re­lationships are important for society,” the research­ers say, “They can help ensure that children and teens receive the kind of attention and mentoring they often lack, especially among the most vulner­able populations. These relationships also offer older adults opportunities to learn about new tech­nology and trends, and ex­perience the excitement of seeing the world through a younger perspective.”

The Lake Benton Senior Dining program and Lake Benton Elementary School recently joined together with an event that benefit­ed both generations..

After studying Cesar Chavez and Esther Morris in class, Lake Benton fourth graders volunteered to decorate the bulletin board at the Community Center as a community service project.