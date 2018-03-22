Water line improvement discussed by Council
March 22, 2018
The Lake Benton City Council started Monday’s meeting with a closed session to discuss mediation. Legal Counsel Mike Cable, left, was on hand for the closed session.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, March 19. The meeting began with the council moving into closed session to discuss mediation. No motions were made following the closed session.
A primary topic of discussion was the water line improvement planned for Harrison Street…
