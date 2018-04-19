And like a good neighbor, the Lake Benton community was there
April 19, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Southwest Minnesota was hit with a blizzard that closed both Highway 14 and Highway 75 and caused a number of automobile crashes in the area. Minnesota Highway Patrol Officer Corey Sik, a LakeBenton native, was on duty during the storm. When he came across a stranded motorist, he knew just who to call, Lake Benton Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper.
Draper, who lives in Marshall, spent the weekend in Lake Benton to make sure the community members were safe and taken care of…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off