Anfinson will lead two workshops at the Lake Benton library

Jen Anfinson will be at the Lake Benton Public Library on Wednesday, April 25 to teach two jewelry making techniques.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Jen Anfinson has the cure for your spring fever. Join her at the Lake Benton Public Library for two free workshops this month. Jen will teach two jewelry-making techniques that will give any wardrobe a spring pick-me-up and chase away the winter blues.

On Wednesday, April 25, Jen will begin with Wire and Bead Jewelry Making at the library beginning at 3:30 p.m…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.