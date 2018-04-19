Big storm dumps nearly 18 inches of snow across Lincoln County



A hill of snow taller than the city’s maintenance department pickup sat in the middle of Center Street Monday morning as the city finished digging out.

By Shelly Finzen

Old Man Winter did not want to let go of southwest Minnesota. The latest blizzard began Friday, April 13 and the snow continued through Sunday, April 15. When it finished, nearly 18 inches of snow had been dumped across Lincoln County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported on the blizzard. “A powerful early Spring storm system brought back Winter with a vengeance on April 14, 2018. The storm unleashed an historic blizzard which pro­duced wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph along with record-setting snowfall amounts which topped one foot in many locations,” the website stated…

Clifford Rupp shows us just how much snow fell in School Park as the kindergartner touches the funnel ball shoot, which is typically several feet off the ground.