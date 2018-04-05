Brian Freeman comes to the Lake Benton Library
April 5, 2018
Brian Freeman will visit the Lake Benton Public Library this month. He will give a presentation on the Minnesota locations he has included in his novels.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Are you an author in your spare time? Are you searching for inspiration? Would you like to find out more about the writing and publishing process? Learn from a published Minnesota author, Brian Freeman.
Hosted by the Lake Benton Public Library, Freeman will be in Lake Benton on Tuesday, April 17. He will present a slide show about the Minnesota locations he has included in his novels…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off