Brian Freeman comes to the Lake Benton Library



Brian Freeman will visit the Lake Benton Public Library this month. He will give a presentation on the Minnesota locations he has included in his novels.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Are you an author in your spare time? Are you searching for inspiration? Would you like to find out more about the writing and publishing process? Learn from a published Minnesota author, Brian Freeman.

Hosted by the Lake Benton Public Library, Freeman will be in Lake Benton on Tuesday, April 17. He will present a slide show about the Minnesota locations he has included in his novels…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.