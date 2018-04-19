Clifford Kittelson
April 19, 2018
Jan. 26, 1932 – April 12, 2018
Funeral services for Clifford Kittelson, age 86 of Tyler, will be Saturday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Ruthton. Visitation is Friday, April 27, 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery.
He died Thursday, April 12 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.
A full obituary will be printed next week.