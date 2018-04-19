Jan. 26, 1932 – April 12, 2018

Funeral services for Clifford Kittelson, age 86 of Tyler, will be Saturday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Ruthton. Visitation is Fri­day, April 27, 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

He died Thursday, April 12 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

He died Thursday, April 12 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler.

A full obituary will be printed next week.