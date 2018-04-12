FFA coloring contest winners



The Elkton-Lake Benton FFA chapter sponsored a coloring contest at Lake Benton Elementary School in celebration of National FFA Week. Winners of the contest, left to right, are sixth grader Alianna Grooters, fifth grader Autumn Grooters, fourth grader Shelby Weets, third grader Carson Nordmeyer, second grader Bre Drietz, first grader Elsie Bedow, and kindergartner Adam Houselog. Students each won two blocks of cheese.

