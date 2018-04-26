Field trips leave a lasting impression on second and third graders



The Pavilion gives kids a hands-on learning experience. They can learn about electricity, the weather, and a variety of other topics. Second graders (clockwise from front) Lucy Greer, Summer Rochel, Sabrina Ralls, Konnor Meyer and Jerika Koopman learned about the forces of wind and tornadoes in the Tornado Tube at the Pavilion.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School wants its students to learn both inside and outside the classroom. Each year, they sponsor class trips for their students. The second and third grade trips took place last week. The second grade class visited the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The third grade students attended the Shrine Circus.

The third graders enjoyed a day at the circus last Friday. The class came home with arms full of goodies.