First Responders start project to number Lake Benton homes



The Lake Benton First Responders have begun a house numbering project. They will provide reflective house numbers to anyone in town who needs them.

By Shelly Finzen

In an emergency, seconds count. If an emergency crew cannot find a location because of an improperly displayed house number, precious minutes are lost. The Lake Benton First Responders want to help you save time in the event of an emergency.

Gary Serie of the First Responders recently reported that Lake Benton First Responders are beginning a project to get all houses in Lake Benton properly numbered…

