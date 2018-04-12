Four Lincoln County schools attended Ag Awareness Day
The four-year-old preschool class took a few minutes to visit with the special guests that made an appearance at the Ag Awareness Day. Laura Krog brought two young lambs to share with the students for Ag Awareness Day.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Farm Bureau sponsored Ag Awareness Day, held at Lake Benton Elementary School, on Thursday, April 5. More than 180 third and fourth grade students from four Lincoln County schools— Hendricks, Lake Benton, Ivanhoe, and RTR—attended the program, visiting nine different educational stations around the school gymnasium.
The different stations included a variety of approaches. One had live animals, while others included presentations, crafts, snacks, and/or games.
