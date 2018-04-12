Four Lincoln County schools attended Ag Awareness Day



The four-year-old preschool class took a few minutes to visit with the special guests that made an appearance at the Ag Awareness Day. Laura Krog brought two young lambs to share with the students for Ag Awareness Day.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Farm Bu­reau sponsored Ag Awareness Day, held at Lake Benton Elemen­tary School, on Thursday, April 5. More than 180 third and fourth grade students from four Lincoln County schools— Hendricks, Lake Benton, Ivanhoe, and RTR—attended the program, visiting nine different educational sta­tions around the school gymna­sium.

The different stations included a variety of approaches. One had live animals, while others includ­ed presentations, crafts, snacks, and/or games.

