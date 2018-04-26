Julie Kellogg will speak at the May $2 Sr. Dining meal



Julie Kellogg has traveled and worked in a variety of places across Alaska. She will speak about her experiences during the $2 Sr. Dining Meal on Thursday, May 10.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The next $2 Senior Din­ing Meal will take place Thursday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Benton Community Center. There will be no $2 meal in April, due to weather and health issues. Reserve your spot by Friday, May 4. The meal will be in celebration of Mother’s Day and Spring. The menu will be Pub House fish, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, pears, and a raspberry parfait dessert.

