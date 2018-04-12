Lake Benton gets more than 8 inches in most recent snowstorm
April 12, 2018
Lake Benton was near the top of the snowfall list last Sunday, receiving more than 8 inches.
By Shelly Finzen
Another heavy snowfall hit the region Sunday, April 8. According to the National Weather Service, Lake Benton was near the top of the reported snowfall charts in this storm, with a reported 8.5 inches. Brookings, South Dakota ranged from four inches at the lowest in the northeast part of the city to 9.5 inches reported in the southwest part of the city. Minneota reported 6.1 inches, Marshall weighed in at 5 inches and Pipestone is listed as having received three inches.
