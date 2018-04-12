Lake Benton gets more than 8 inches in most recent snowstorm



Lake Benton was near the top of the snowfall list last Sunday, receiving more than 8 inches.

By Shelly Finzen

Another heavy snow­fall hit the region Sunday, April 8. According to the National Weather Service, Lake Benton was near the top of the reported snow­fall charts in this storm, with a reported 8.5 inches. Brookings, South Dakota ranged from four inches at the lowest in the northeast part of the city to 9.5 inch­es reported in the south­west part of the city. Min­neota reported 6.1 inches, Marshall weighed in at 5 inches and Pipestone is listed as having received three inches.

