Lake Benton School raises more than $3,000 in Jump Rope for Heart



Phy-ed teacher Brian Malady and Principal Dale Weegman are all smiles at the students’ accomplishment of raising more than $3,000 for the American Heart Association.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton School celebrated a successful Jump Rope for Heart fund drive for the American Heart Association last Friday morning. As a school, the students raised a total of $3,544.50. This is more than triple the amount raised last year during the Jump Rope for Heart program.

Brian Malady, the school’s physical education teacher, or­ganized the fundraiser, which began in mid-March. As a bonus incentive, the classes competed against each other…

