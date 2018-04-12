Lake Benton School raises more than $3,000 in Jump Rope for Heart
April 12, 2018
Phy-ed teacher Brian Malady and Principal Dale Weegman are all smiles at the students’ accomplishment of raising more than $3,000 for the American Heart Association.
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton School celebrated a successful Jump Rope for Heart fund drive for the American Heart Association last Friday morning. As a school, the students raised a total of $3,544.50. This is more than triple the amount raised last year during the Jump Rope for Heart program.
Brian Malady, the school’s physical education teacher, organized the fundraiser, which began in mid-March. As a bonus incentive, the classes competed against each other…
