LBPD reminds community to start spring cleaning soon
Police Chief Tony Sievert reminded community members to start on outdoor spring cleaning as soon as they can, to have Lake Benton ready for the spring tourism season.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Police Chief Tony Sievert gave the March Police Report at Monday evening’s City Council meeting. He reported that the application for the city-wide deer hunt is filled out but that he is waiting to hear back from The Nature Conservancy before they submit it. The city requested the Earn-a-Buck program, which allows hunters to shoot one buck for every two does shot, with a maximum of three deer per person. Ideally, if the application is approved, up to 120 deer could be eliminated this way.
