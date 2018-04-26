Lincoln County developing Dementia Friendly communities
By Tammy Mathison
The Lincoln Area Dementia Awareness Network (LADAN) met last Thursday at the Hendricks Nursing Home to review the results of a survey of essential features of an age-friendly community.
The survey asked questions about awareness and support in communities, the dementia-friendliness of churches, businesses and organizations, inclusion, services available, and housing and transportation.
