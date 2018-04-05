Lincoln County woman honored with Lifetime Achievement Award



By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com



Gail Kvernmo of Hendricks will be one of five recipients of the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museum (MALHM) Lifetime Achievement Awards. The award will be given at the MALHM annual conference held on April 26 in Marshall at the SMSU campus.

Kvernmo was nominated for the award by Kate Aydin, Secretary of the Lincoln County Historical Society. “The Pioneer Museum is a member of the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums,” said Aydin. “When I found out about their Lifetime Achievement Award, I decided to nominate Gail. She is certainly very deserving of the award.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.