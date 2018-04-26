Local SMSU students perform “Raising Sparks Voices from the Margins”
Courtney Mulder is pictured with her music director and friend, Dr. Stephen Kingsbury, following her last SMSU Chorale concert performance.
By Nancy Mulder
The Southwest Minnesota State University Chorale held their final concert for this school year on Tuesday, April 17 at the First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Some of our local students who are members of the chorale are Illana Peter, Rachael Blake and Courtney Mulder. The concert was entitled “Raising Sparks, Voices from the Margins.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.